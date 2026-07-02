Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and West Bengal coasts early Thursday morning, regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to IMD, the system developed at 8:30 a.m. under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that had persisted over the region since Wednesday.

The weather office said the low-pressure area is likely to intensify gradually over the next two to three days, leading to enhanced rainfall activity across Odisha.

Several parts of the state have already recorded heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours. The IMD has advised residents to remain vigilant, warning that intensified rainfall could trigger waterlogging and localised flooding in vulnerable areas.