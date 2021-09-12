Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha including capital city Bhubaneswar Sunday experienced heavy downpour, under the influence of a well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

“The well-marked low pressure area lies over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height,” the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in a bulletin.

The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwest wards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 2-3 days, it said.

The well-marked low pressure area triggered heavy rainfall in some parts of Jagatsinghpur, Nabarangpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Kendrapara, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar, Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha.

Due to heavy rainfall, the normal life in Bhubaneswar came to a halt. Low lying areas have been reported water logging and the drains have been filled with flood water. Traffic was also affected in the city.

Bhubaneswar Met Centre weather scientist, Umashankar Das said heavy rainfall would continue to occur in few places of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Jajpur, and Bhadrak districts till Monday morning.

Some places of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore would also experience heavy downpour, he said.

The heavy rainfall may trigger flash flood, water logging and inundation in low-lying areas. There is also possibility of some damage to unpaved roads and ‘kutcha’ houses, Das said.