Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar Sunday issued an alert for light to heavy rainfall in several parts of south coastal Odisha for next three days owing to the existing low pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensifying into a depression.

The depression is likely to turn into a deep depression by October 12 and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast at night, IMD said.

In its Sunday afternoon bulletin, the centre said, “Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of south coastal Odisha, at many places over the districts of south interior Odisha, north coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of north interior Odisha.”

IMD has issued a yellow warning to several districts till 8:30am of October 12. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow Warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri in the plains of Odisha.

PNN