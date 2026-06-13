New Delhi: Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has been appointed as the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), the government said in a statement Saturday.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, will assume charge as the next Army chief June 30, 2026.

The present Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, will retire from service on the same day.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, an alumnus of National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986.

In a career spanning over four decades, he has had a distinguished military career with extensive experience across operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains, contributing significantly to the Indian Army’s combat effectiveness and long-term transformation.

He has commanded in diverse operational environments ranging from an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu & Kashmir.

As a Lieutenant General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army’s premier strike formations. He also served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi zone, overseeing national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities.

The decorated officer also earned a rare distinction of commanding two operational Army Commands and providing strategic oversight across critical theatres for over a period of 2.6 years.

Over the years, he held several assignments that influenced operational planning, force management and capability development.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth is widely recognised for his contributions to force modernisation, shaping its modernisation trajectory, capability roadmap and long-term force structuring initiatives.

He is an accomplished military professional, having secured top positions in courses of instruction.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth graduated from the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, and also went to attend the prestigious Command & Staff Course in Paris, reflecting his broad strategic outlook and understanding of contemporary military affairs.