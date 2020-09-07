New Delhi: The special staff of Delhi Police has solved the murder mystery of a 25-year-old blind man in 10 hours and arrested the accused.

The South East Delhi police swung into action after Sani Dayal (25) was stabbed to death by two unknown boys in a deserted forest area of Aali Vihar in Sarita Vihar September 5. During investigation, it was learned that the mobile phone and SIM of the deceased was missing and switched off.

The team of special staff located the phone of the deceased in Gautam Puri, Badarpur, through surveillance.

The team further collected and minutely analysed the call detail records (CDR) of the mobile phone. It revealed that the deceased was in constant touch with mobile number registered in the name of Pankaj, a resident of Phase 1, Gautampuri, Delhi.

The police team further succeeded to trace the usage of the mobile number to Arjun Kumar on the basis of a WhatsApp display picture. The user Arjun Kumar told that his phone was used by Sumit September 5, 2020.

The police apprehended Sumit and conducted sustained interrogation. During interrogation, he confessed his involvement along with Kartik in the murder case of Sani Dayal. Kartik was also arrested.

The accused further confessed that he came into contact with the deceased on the telephone through a Gay Dating app namely ‘BLUED’. Both the accused persons took the deceased on a scooty to the isolated forest of Aali Vihar.

“The accused persons asked deceased Sani Dayal to hand over his mobile. On refusal, the accused persons robbed him on knifepoint and stabbed him. The victim succumbed to his injury in the hospital,” said DCP South East RP Meena.

A case was registered under section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

IANS