Koraput: The Machhkund hydro-electric project here bordering Andhra Pradesh attained full capacity in power production Wednesday after all six of its turbines became fully operational after a long period.

The turbines becoming fully operational has come as a good news for the project authorities as they plan to produce 120 megawatt of electricity from the project per day, Braja Sundar Padhy, assistant executive engineer of the project said.

The project, started in 1955, is a joint venture between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

It is also the oldest commonwealth project. However, it failed to become fully operational for a long period due to a host of reasons.

Many of the equipment of the project had become defunct and were lying unused. The project was operated on only three generators while the rest six generators were lying defunct.

However, the project has now achieved its full capacity for power production after all six of its turbines were made fully operational.

