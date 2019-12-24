Gurugram: The macro and long-term views of the telecom market comprising infrastructure, equipment and user devices continues to remain positive despite the short-term disruption that the industry has witnessed, said a study Tuesday.

As per the revenue data aggregated for the latest full fiscal period of 2018-19, the total telecom market in India has posted an annual growth of six per cent, with user devices (handsets, tablets and data cards) clocking a strong growth of 26 per cent, showed the preliminary findings of the ongoing study released by telecom specialty journal Voice&Data.

The carrier infrastructure and carrier managed services segment registered a growth of 5 per cent on the back of large-scale network buildouts, according to the research conducted by market research firms CyberMedia Research (CMR) and B&M Nxt.

The enterprise communications market saw 6 per cent growth, spurred by the need for communication requirements of a digital era.

“Much of the growth in the carrier infrastructure and enterprise equipment segments has been driven by the need for network transformation from legacy voice-centric networks to data-oriented networks. This has better prepared telcos to tap into the next generation opportunities of a digital services era,” Thomas George, President, CMR, said in a statement.

The only segment to post a negative revenue growth was predictably the telecom services segment, which has been adjusting to new competitive dynamics.

However, early signs of regrowth are already visible for the segment, which saw degrowth of 8 per cent. The sub-segment of broadcast services clocked a positive growth of 8 per cent, said the study.

(IANS)