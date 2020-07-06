Boudh: In a bizarre incident, an elderly woman died after reportedly being trampled by a mad cow in Boudh district late Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Bisakha Pradhan (80), a resident of Bandhapathara village under Harbhanga block in Boudh district.

The incident occurred when Bisakha was standing near her house Sunday night.

The cow chased and hit her. Some villagers, standing nearby, rescued the woman from the cow in a critical condition. She however, succumbed to her injuries late Sunday night.

Residents alleged that the cow had gone mad after being bitten by a mad dog a few days ago. As a result, the bovine chased and attacked everyone in the village. Some other villagers were also attacked by the cow, the locals added.

However, the cow that attacked the woman was found dead in the village Sunday.

PNN