Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Eight persons, including four children, were killed Monday afternoon in a collision between an SUV and two motorcycles in this district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred between Chandranagar and Toria villages on the Chhatarpur-Panna road, about 45kms away from the district headquarters, Khajuraho Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manmohan Singh Baghel told this agency. All the victims, including two women, were travelling on two motorcycles. The deceased children are aged between six to 10 years. The official informed that the SUV overturned after the impact.

“It seems passengers in the SUV survived because airbags inflated. They fled from the spot after the accident,” Baghel said. He added that further investigation is underway. The two bikes were hit by the SUV after one of the tyres of the vehicle got deflated, said sources.