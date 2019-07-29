Bhopal: The ‘All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018’ revealed Monday that Madhya Pradesh was the country’s ‘tiger state’ with 526 of the big cats. It should be stated here that July 29 is observed as ‘International Tigers Day’ to raise awareness about tiger conservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Monday the report and said the country has emerged as of one of the biggest and safest habitats for tigers in the world. The tiger population in the country has grown from 1,400 in 2014 to 2,977 in 2019, according to the report.

“The results of the just declared tiger census would make every Indian, every nature lover happy,” Modi said Monday morning.

“The story which started from ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and reached to ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, shouldn’t end there,” Modi added while referring to the Salman Khan-starrer movies. “Nine long years ago, it was decided in St Petersburg that the target of doubling the tiger population would be 2022. We, in India, completed this target four years early,” the Prime Minister further added.

In his speech, Narendra Modi also harped on the importance of maintaining a balance between environment and development.

Madhya Pradesh had lost the coveted ‘tiger state’ status to Karnataka in 2011. As per the 2018 report, Karnataka is a close second with 524 tigers, followed by Uttarakhand with 442.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath congratulated the people of the state and those managing its national parks, reserves, institutes and others establishments involved in tiger protection.

“Tigers are the state’s pride and this government will focus on enhancing their numbers further,” Nath said.

While congratulating the people of MP, state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal said it was alarming that 23 tigers had died in the state since October 1 last year.

Agencies