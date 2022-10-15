New Delhi: An 11-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a cleric in a madrasa in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, police said Friday. They informed that the cleric is a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and has been arrested. The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Karawal Nagar police station in connection with the incident.

The matter was reported by the boy’s mother, a resident of Gurugram, the police said. The woman came to Karawal Nagar police station and narrated the incident Thursday, the police informed. She told them her son had been studying at the madrasa for the last four years.

The mother informed that when she took the boy to the madrasa October 7, after the Eid holidays, he was not willing to study there anymore. Initially, he did not tell anything, but after counselling later, he agreed to stay at the madrassa to study, a senior police officer said. He, however, ran away from the madrasa the next day. After counselling, the victim narrated his ordeal, the police officer said.

The boy said he used to stay on the third floor of the madrasa with other students. The cleric called him to his room August 14 and behaved ‘indecently’ and also threatened him. The cleric misbehaved with the boy on many occasions, the police said.

A case has been filed with the Karawal Nagar police station and investigation is on. The accused was detained from the mosque, the officer added.

The Delhi Commission for Women said it has issued a notice seeking the copy of the first information report, or FIR, details of the accused and an action taken report by Monday.