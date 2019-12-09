Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has confirmed the life imprisonment awarded to mafia don Arun G. Gawli under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by a trial court in 2012 for the murder of a Shiv Sena municipal corporator, here Monday.

A division bench comprising Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari and Justice Swapna Joshi confirmed the sentence on Gawli – a former MLA – and some other associates involved in the crime.

In a sensational operation, some assailants sent by Gawli had barged into the Ghatkopar home of the Sena corporator, Kamlakar Jamsandekar in March 2008 and killed him.

After two months, Gawli – who had taken the contract to kill Jamsandekar – was arrested and a Special Court awarded him a life sentence in 2012, which has now been confirmed by the Bombay High Court.

The mafia don has been imprisoned since then and is currently lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

IANS