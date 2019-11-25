Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar told a gathering Monday night of MLAs that he would personally ensure that none of them loses membership for voting against the BJP during floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Pawar addressed a joint meeting of 162 MLAs of ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress at a five-star hotel here.

“A misinformation is being spread that Ajit Pawar is the NCP’s legislature party leader who would issue a whip to all (NCP) MLAs to vote for the BJP (in floor test). It is being said that whoever defies the whip would lose his membership of the House,” Pawar said.

The NCP chief stated that he had consulted several constitutional and legal experts and also gone through previous instances on the issue of technicalities.

“I have come to the conclusion that Ajit Pawar, who is removed from his position (as the NCP legislature party leader for joining hands with the BJP in forming a government), has no legal right to issue a whip to MLAs,” Sharad Pawar said.

“I personally take the responsibility that your membership of the House will not become null and void. People who have acquired power illegally have to be removed now,” Pawar said apparently referring to the BJP.

Earlier in the evening 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress took oath at show of strength in Mumbai said NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde. All said that they would stay together and help in formation of the government. In the 288-strong Maharashtra Assembly 145 members of the alliance are needed to prove their strength.

PTI