Bhubaneswar: The ceremonial Mahadeep was lit atop the Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Mahashivratri, marking a key ritual of the annual festival.

This year, the sacred lamp was raised on the temple spire ahead of the scheduled time, attributed to improved coordination between the district administration and temple servitors. The ritual had earlier been scheduled for 10 p.m., but was completed earlier after the servitors concluded the prescribed ceremonies in a timely and disciplined manner.

Following the raising of the Mahadeep, thousands of devotees gathered in and around the temple complex, chanted “Har Har Mahadev,” with the chants echoing across the Ekamra Kshetra area.

Devotees who had been observing day-long fasts broke their fast after witnessing the ritual, which is considered the most significant event of the Mahashivratri celebrations at the temple.