Puri: In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Mahasuara Nijog of Puri Jagannath temple has made arrangements for ample availability of ‘Mahaprasad’ of the deities during the month of Kartik.

This was informed by its secretary Krushna Chandra Pratihary Saturday.

Devotees and Habishyalis have been restricted entry into the Srimandir and get darshan of the deities during Kartik month this year.

However, ‘Mahaprasad’ will be made available at sheds built for the purpose near Uttara Dwar (north gate) and Dakshina Dwar (south gate) of the Jagannath temple in Puri, Pratihary added.

Two special counters will be opened by the Mahasuara Nijog. The devotees can buy ‘Mahaprasad’ after getting a token in queue. In a meeting of the Chhatisa Nijog conducted yesterday, it was decided to make ‘Mahaprasad’ available for devotees and Habishyalis.

“As per the suggestion of Nijog, Puri district administration is to erect sheds near the two gates of Srimandir. Each shed will be of 50ft in length and 50ft in width. It will consist of five separate rows, from where the devotees can take ‘Mahaprasad’,” Pratihary said.

Notably, the Nijog will release two phone numbers soon through which devotees will be able to place orders for ‘Mahaprasad’.

