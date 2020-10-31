Sambalpur: In a bizarre development Friday night, some unidentified looters made a futile attempt on Kadaligada branch of Union Bank under Rairakhol in Sambalpur district.

The looters barged into the bank premises by cutting open an iron grill near the entrance with the help of a gas cutter and other incriminating instruments. They attempted to break open a locker and an iron chest in the bank premises, Rairakhol police sources informed.

However, the looters failed to take away cash from the iron chest.

“After getting a phone call, I reached the bank Saturday morning. The iron chest was found to be intact and only the safe vault of the bank has been cut open. No cash has been stolen by the miscreants,” the bank’s chief manager Nihar Kishan expressed.

On being informed, Rairakhol police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Details are still awaited as the investigation is underway, the Rairakhol police station sources said.

PNN