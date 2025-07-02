Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) with the help of Puri district administration and police Wednesday started preparations for the ‘Bahuda Yatra’ (return car festival) of Lord Jagannath a day after the completion of ‘Hera Panchami’ rituals, an official said.

The devotees are having a smooth ‘darshan’ of the sibling deities – Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath – at Shree Gundicha Temple for the third consecutive day Wednesday, the SJTA official said.

Preparations are on to turn the chariots southwards (Dakhina Moda) for the ‘Bahuda Yatra’ July 5, he said.

The three majestic chariots – Taladhwaja (Lord Balabhadra), Devadalana (Devi Subhadra) and Nandighosa (Lord Jagannath) are now parked at ‘Saradhabali’ (the sacred sand bed) in front of Shree Gundicha Temple, considered as the birthplace of the deities. They will be turned around for the return car festival, the official said.

He said that on-duty police personnel and a handful of servitors will drag the chariot and keep them at the proper place before they are pulled to the 12th-century shrine during Bahuda Yatra July 5.

“Today, after the ‘Sakaladhupa’ (morning food) ritual, the chariot will be pulled after the ‘Agyanmala’ (permission garland) come from the deities the chariots would take ‘Dakhina Moda’. Three ‘Agnya Mala’ (garlands) have meanwhile reached the chariots. It gives me immense satisfaction to be part of the Rath Yatra rituals,” said Madhav Pujapanda, who carried the ‘Agnya Mala’ from Shree Gundicha Temple to chariots.

In the series, first, the Devadalana chariot of Devi Subhadra will be pulled, followed by the Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra and finally the Nandighosa chariot of Jagannath to reach in front of the ‘Nakachana Dwara’ for forward pulling July 5.

According to mythology, the three-day ‘Rasalila’ (fun game) will begin at Shree Gundicha Temple on Wednesday. Lord Jagannath would perform ‘Rasalila’ with ‘Gopis’ (women followers of Lord Krishna).

Meanwhile, the Hera Panchami ritual was observed on Tuesday night when Lord Jagannath’s consort Maa Laxmi reached Shree Gundicha Temple in anger and humiliation for not being taken on Rath Yatra. Maa Laxmi was angry because Lord Jagannath took his brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra in Rath Yatra and not her.

In anger, Maa Laxmi broke a portion of Nandighosa chariot of Lord Jagannath as per the ritual and returned to the main temple in a ceremonial procession.

PTI