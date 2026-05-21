Paralakhemundi: A vegetable vendor’s daughter has brought laurels to Gajapati district by emerging as the science stream topper in the Plus Two examinations with 99.03%.

Naismita Sahu, a resident of Betarsing village under Mohana block, secured 560 marks out of 600 in the Council of Higher Secondary Education examination.

Naismita’s father earns a living by selling vegetables in local markets and weekly haats to support the family. Despite financial challenges, she excelled in academics and became the district topper in the science stream.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from different quarters following her achievement.