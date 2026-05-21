Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday held discussions with representatives from Japan to finalise a proposed friendship agreement between the state and Tottori prefecture, aimed at boosting cooperation in industrial development, skill development, tourism and culture, an official said.

The meeting came a day after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met Japanese Consul General in Kolkata, Ishikawa Yoshihisa, and explored avenues for strengthening ties between the state and Tottori.

Thursday’s meeting was held in the presence of Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Consul General Yoshihisa, and the Additional Chief Secretary of Home, Industries and I&PR departments, Hemant Sharma.

“The meeting focused on the proposed agreement between Odisha and Tottori Prefecture and explored opportunities for deepening bilateral cooperation in sectors of mutual interest,” an official from the Chief Secretary’s Office said.

The draft framework of the agreement envisages collaboration in areas such as economy and industry, tourism promotion, youth and student exchange programmes, personnel exchange, culture and environmental cooperation, he said.

The two sides also discussed plans for coordination meetings involving the Odisha government, the Embassy of India in Tokyo and the Tottori prefectural government to finalise modalities and timelines for the partnership, he added.

During the discussions, the state government highlighted the state’s growing industrial ecosystem and emerging opportunities in advanced manufacturing, skill development, tourism and cultural exchanges.

Possibilities for cooperation in Japanese language training, student and faculty exchange programmes, promotion of Buddhist circuit tourism, sports collaboration and industry linkages also figured prominently in the talks, the official said.