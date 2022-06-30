Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was Thursday sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, while BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy chief minister.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai shortly after 7.30 pm. Shinde began by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

His supporters shouted slogans hailing Thackeray and Dighe as he finished taking the oath. Earlier on Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda said Fadnavis would be part of the new Maharashtra cabinet led by Shinde, minutes after Fadnavis announced he will not be in the government.

Fadnavis had sprang a surprise when he announced that Shinde will be the next chief minister. His announcement defied expectations that he would return to the post with the support of the Shinde faction. “Development of the state is my priority. I will take all sections of society along with me,” Shinde told after the ceremony.

PTI