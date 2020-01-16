Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Thursday his government was committed to making farmers in the state self-reliant. Thackeray was speaking at the inauguration of a three-day agro exhibition organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Baramati, the home turf of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

It was Thackeray’s first visit to Baramati after assuming charge as the chief minister of the state. He reached the venue of the event in a battery-operated vehicle with Sharad Pawar sitting next to him.

In his speech, Thackeray lauded the Krishi Vigyan Kendra for its innovative research in agriculture.

“Innovative research is being carried out at this centre, including in the field of drip irrigation, wherein water slowly reaches the roots of the crop. In a similar way, we will have to ensure that the research in agriculture percolates not only to other parts of Maharashtra, but also across the country,” pointed out Thackeray.

Thackeray said that many times farmers have to face losses due to droughts and hailstorms.

“Panchanamas (assessment) are conducted. Sometimes farmers get compensation, sometimes not. But there is a need to make farmers in Maharashtra self-reliant and the government will certainly do it. The work is a little difficult and hence we need people’s blessings,” said Thackeray.

The chief minister added that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has come to power in the state at the ‘right time’.

Top superstar of the Hindi film industry Aamir Khan was also present at the event.

