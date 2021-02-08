Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Monday that the state intelligence department will conduct a probe into allegations that some celebrities were pressurised recently to issue tweets in connection with the ongoing farmers’ protest. Anil Deshmukh made the remarks on an online platform. It came after the Congress sought an investigation into the BJP’s alleged connection with tweets of some celebrities. Deshmukh said that the investigation will look into whether the saffron party ‘arm-twisted’ the celebrities.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant and some other party leaders Monday raised the demand before Deshmukh. They did so in a meeting via video conference. Deshmukh is currently in isolation as he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

A number of prominent personalities, including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, recently rallied around the Centre on social media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

This came after tweets by American pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmers who are protesting near Delhi’s border points against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

Sawant in a tweet said, “Demanded investigation of BJP connection into the tweets of celebrities & security to be provided to our national heroes if needed & find out whether these celebrities were arm-twisted by BJP.”

Responding to the demand, Deshmukh said the objection of the Congress leaders is in connection with the timing of the tweets and whether they were issued under pressure.

Deshmukh noted that the tweets issued by badminton player Saina Nehwal and actor Akshay Kumar were similar.

“The Congress’s question is whether they (celebrities) were forced to issue tweets of the same kind simultaneously,” the minister said. “You may have seen what kind of pressure is there on the media, how a politician is threatened with ED or CBI probe if he/she speaks against the BJP. We have all seen this. As far as your objection (about celebrities’ tweets) is concerned, we will definitely probe into those. Our intelligence agency will probe it,” Deshmukh assured.

Later, in a tweet, Deshmukh said during the video conference, Sawant discussed this ‘serious issue’ with him. “Despite being infected by COVID-19, I gave him time because this issue is related to farmers. I heard him out and assured to take action as per rules in this connection,” the minister said.

The BJP slammed Monday the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government after Deshmukh’s announcement. In a stinging attack, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the move as ‘disgusting and highly deplorable’. He said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) should feel ashamed while using the word ‘probe’ for Bharat Ratna awardees. Fadnavis also said that it seems necessary to probe the ‘mental state’ of those who demanded the investigation and those who ordered it.

“Has this MVA Govt lost all its senses? MVA should feel ashamed while using the word ‘probe’ for BharatRatnas! Actually, now it seems necessary to probe the mental state & stability of the ones who made such demand & of people who ordered probe against our BharatRatnas!” Fadnavis tweeted.

Tendulkar and Mangeshkar are recipients of Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India.