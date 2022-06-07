Hyderabad: Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, will be joining the sets of his much-anticipated upcoming movie SSMB28 soon.

The SSMB28 shoot is set to begin in July, and the shooting schedules are currently being finalised.

Mahesh Babu, who is currently vacationing in Germany with his family, will return soon to join Trivikram Srinivas and the rest of the cast.

Trivikram, who has apparently joined Mahesh in Germany, is said to have discussed the final alterations in the script work.

A high-octane action thriller is expected from this untitled project.

Expectations are high because this is Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu’s second collaboration after Khaleja.

Pooja Hegde, who starred in Radhe Shyam, will star alongside Mahesh Babu in this film.

After Maharshi, Pooja has been brought in to work alongside Mahesh for the second time. Thaman will compose the soundtrack, and the film’s cast includes a number of well-known actors.