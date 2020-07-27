Mumbai: The Mumbai Police is thoroughly investigating Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. Today, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reached the Santa Cruz Police Station to record his statement.

If reports are to be believed, he was questioned for about two hours. Mahesh was captured on camera while exiting the police station. Initially, he was supposed to reach Bandra Police Station, but in view of the media gathering, he requested to record the statement at the Santa Cruz Police Station.

According to sources, Mahesh was questioned about the relationship between Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik almost cries remembering Sushant Singh Rajput

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that so far statements of 37 people have been recorded. He had told that Mahesh Bhatt’s statement would also be recorded soon. Along with this, Kangana Ranaut and her manager has also been summoned for statement.

Significantly, Rhea Chakraborty’s assistant Suharita Das, made several revelations related to the Jalebi actress by writing a post on Facebook. She told that Rhea used to consult Mahesh Bhatt about Sushant Singh Rajput.

Suharita wrote that “When the whole world will be pouring grief for Sushant Singh Rajput and expressing shock and condolence I stand by you, firm and strong.”

She further wrote: “Having been a silent spectator to your impossible attempts at trying to keep him together and going.. it is my moral duty as a mother and a citizen of this country to tell once and for all that clinical depression is a catastrophe that medical science has no solution or answer to. Every time you came running to the office to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab or spoke to him on the phone I’ve seen your journey, your struggle. Can’t forget the evening in Sushant’s terrace when it almost felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir saw that, that’s why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi, ‘walk away or this will take you down under along with’.”

“You gave your everything and more, you did more much more that your bit woman. Love you my Jalebi. Stay Strong.”

At the same time, after the death of Sushant, producer Mukesh Bhatt had surprised everyone by saying that he felt Sushant’s mental condition was not good when he met Sushant some time back.

Also Read: Childhood memories: When Sushant Singh Rajput bunked school to be with his sister