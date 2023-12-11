New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

In her plea filed before the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, Moitra called the decision of her expulsion “unfair, unjust and arbitrary”.

Moitra, the MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar parliamentary constituency, was expelled from the Lower House of Parliament December 8.

The action against her was taken following the Ethics Committee probe on ‘cash for Parliament questions’ charge.

Announcing the expulsion of Moitra in the alleged charge of “cash for Parliament questions”, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said: “This House accepts the conclusions of the Committee that MP Mahua Moitra’s conduct was immoral and indecent as an MP. So, it is not appropriate for her to continue as an MP.”

She was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the ethics panel report was adopted in the House Friday.

The Lok Sabha’s ethics committee had recommended Moitra’s expulsion after it found her guilty of sharing her parliamentary logins with Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani

Soon after her expulsion, Moitra had said that the ethics panel did not have the power to expel her.

She also said there was ‘no evidence’ of her accepting cash from the businessman, which was the main accusation levelled by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and her ex-partner Jai Anant Dehadrai.

She also pointed out that she wasn’t allowed to cross-examine Hiranandani and Dehadrai.

IANS