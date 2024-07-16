Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the first-ever ‘Kaushal Bhawan’ at the World Skill Centre here on the occasion of World Youth Skill Day Monday, an initiative which is expected to revolutionise the hospitality sector by training the youths under the motto ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Inaugurating the skilled facility, the Chief Minister said, “Our government is committed to making Odisha a hub of skilled human resources. A roadmap for capacity development has been prepared. Our youths will enter skill courses based on their interests in the next two to three years. Our youth is the future of Odisha.” Stating that Odisha will become a prosperous state through its skills and talents, the CM said nine more such centres will be opened soon. “In the interim Budget, we had allocated Rs 32 crore for skill development which will increase in coming days,” he said. Majhi announced the ambitious CM ASPIRE Scheme designed to enhance the quality of skill practices through skill development. With an outlay of Rs 190.00 crore over three years, this scheme is set to transform the skill landscape of Odisha, said the Chief Minister.