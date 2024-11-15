Cuttack: With preparations nearing completion Thursday, the Millennium City is all set to host the historic open-air fair, Bali Yatra, from Friday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the fair at 5:30pm, Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said adding that Ambassadors and High Commissioners from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Laos, Bhutan, Singapore, Nepal, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nauru, Solomon Island, New Zealand, Fiji, Timor Leste and Brunei are likely to grace the mega event.

Around 2, 500 stalls will attract millions of visitors this year out of which ORMAS has placed 500 where women SHG-led products from ‘pitha’ to pottery and weaving textiles will be demonstrated. Four wide roads have been laid connecting these stalls, while three entrances and an emergency gate have been erected for smooth movement of traffic. Water mixed with chemicals will be sprayed to ensure the settling of dusts, while 385 toilets have been installed for the convenience of visitors. Cultural evenings by Bali and other Indonesian artistes will be the highlight of the fair alongside ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ and folk music. Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Mancha and Akshay Mohanty Mancha have been created for visitors’ delight.