Rayagada: All the nine hundis (donation boxes) of Maa Majhighariani temple, the presiding deity of this district, were opened Monday and counted in the presence of a magistrate and police officials, temple authorities said.

During the counting, cash amounting to Rs 1,05,52,845, along with 30 grams of gold and 2,150 grams of silver, was collected from the hundis.

In addition, 23 foreign currency notes from five countries were found, including notes and coins from the United States, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

Temple officials said the foreign currency was likely donated by devotees residing abroad who visited the temple.

The hundis were opened at around 9 am, and the counting process continued for nearly eight hours.

Bank staff and several volunteers assisted in the exercise, while elaborate security arrangements were made by police and temple security personnel.

Earlier, July 7, the temple hundis had yielded Rs 1,04,36,963 in cash, along with 83 grams of gold and 2,505 grams of silver, besides foreign currency notes from different countries.