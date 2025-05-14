Ghaziabad: Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Turkey’s support for Pakistan has sparked strong reactions across India. In response, fruit traders in Ghaziabad have announced a boycott of apples and other products imported from Turkey. They assert that Turkey’s stance amounts to indirectly supporting terrorism something India cannot and will not tolerate.

Speaking to ANI, a leading fruit market trader said, “Our apple trade with Turkey is worth around Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400 crore. If Turkey is supporting Pakistan, it means they are backing terrorism. We have decided to sever our trade ties with Turkey.”

This bold decision could deal a significant economic blow to Turkey, as the boycott is expected to halt the import of Turkish apples and other goods. The traders believe that economic pressure is a powerful tool and hope this move sends a strong message internationally.

According to sources, Turkish advisors helped Pakistani Army officials coordinate drone attacks on India after Operation Sindoor. Pakistan has reportedly used Bayraktar TB2 and YIHA drones against India.