Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): A major fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) plant here Tuesday afternoon. However, no immediate casualties were reported. According to sources, the fire erupted in the crude distillation unit in the HPCL old terminal.

An emergency siren was immediately sounded following which the employees and workers rushed out of the unit.

“There was a deafening sound like a blast and there was a ball of fire. The siren sounded and we all came running out to safety,” some workers said, coming out of the plant.

Fire tenders at the plant and also from outside were rushed into put out the blaze and the operation was continuing. Currently 10 fire tenders are operating, though the number is set to increase with the arrival of more vehicles.

The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. Officials said that only after the flame is extinguished the real reason behind the blast will be come to the fore.

