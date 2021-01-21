Pune: A major fire engulfed one of the buildings situated within the Serum Institute of India (SII)’s plant here Thursday afternoon, officials said. There are no immediate reports of casualties.

Thick clouds of smoke could be seen billowing out of one of the buildings in the SII complex at Gopalpatti, though company officials remained tight-lipped on the development.

At least 10 fire-tenders from Pune Fire Brigade rushed to the site and were battling the blaze, the cause of which is not clear.

When contacted, a SII official refused to comment whether the conflagration had affected the production of the Covid-19 vaccine at the plant.

IANS