Bhubaneswar: In a major reshuffle at the bureaucratic level, Odisha government transferred six senior officials, including collector of Khurda district Monday. Sanat Kumar Mohanty who was posted as the Additional Secretary to Government, ST&SC Development Department and MBCW Department has been appointed as Collector of Khurda in place of Sitanshu Kumar Rout.

As per the changes, Collector and District Magistrate of Khurda Sitanshu Kumar Rout has been appointed as Additional Commisoner in the Consolidation and Settlement Department at Berhampur in Ganjam district..

Four young IAS officers have been posted in different posts after completion of their Phase-II training period.

Keerthi Vasan V and J Sonal have been posted as OSD in Ganjam and Gajapti district respectively for COVID management.

Subhankar Mohapatra has been appointed as the sub-collector in Baliguda in Kandhamal district. Similarly, Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas has been posted as Sub-Collector of Sambalpur district.

