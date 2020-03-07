Bhubaneswar: Expressing concern over interference of outsiders in university affairs, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Saturday, directed the vice chancellors (VCs) of all state-run universities to ensure university campuses free from influence of the outsiders.

Speaking to VCs of all state-run universities here, Naveen said, “Discipline must be maintained at any cost. Interference of outsiders must not be tolerated. University campus must be kept free from non-students and unauthorised persons.”

He directed the VCs to maintain transparency in recruitment of teachers. “As Vice Chancellors, you are the leaders of your universities. You have to make continuous endeavour towards elevating your institutions to higher levels of academic excellence. Teachers must be encouraged to undertake research and publications,” the Chief Minister said.

The VCs have been instructed for timely conduct of university examinations along with publication of results. No delay shall be tolerated from next academic year, he warned.

To ensure quality education in the affiliated colleges, the Chief Minister asked the VCs, senior officers and faculty members to make surprise visits to affiliated colleges from time to time.

“Make efforts to achieve higher NAAC rating and NIRF ranking in the coming cycle of assessment and ranking. I expect all of you to spend more of your time inside the university campus interacting with the students,” he told the vice chancellors.

Moreover, Naveen assured that there will be no constraints of funds and his government will support the universities in all possible ways.

Expecting the state universities would achieve national and international eminence sooner than later, the Chief Minister sought cooperation of VCs to this effect.