New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, saying it had turned into a scheme to “buy from China”.

In a tweet, he also said that the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement which India is discussing with the Association of Sotheast Asian Nations (Asean) would flood the country with cheap goods and lead to millions of job losses.

“Make-in-India has become buy from China,” the former Congress President tweeted.

“Each year we import Rs. 6,000/ worth of goods from China for every Indian! A 100% increase since 2014. #RCEP will flood India with cheap goods, resulting in millions of job losses & crippling the (Indian) economy,” he added.

The Congress has opposed the RCEP agreement and said that any trade agreement with China is not feasible in current economic situation. The party has already said that following this agreement Indian market will be flooded by foreign goods.

The RCEP is unlikely to be concluded any time in the near future because of lack of consensus among the countries negotiating the free trade agreement.

IANS