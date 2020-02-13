Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to attract record amount of investments to Odisha through Make in Odisha Conclave-2020, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Thursday, directed all the departments to prepare definite business models, which will be adopted by the investors.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, Tripathy directed the officials to make the sessions of the conclave more outcome-oriented. All the departments were asked to workout definite business models for attracting private investments.

Tripathy said, “The conclave should be organised through collaborative efforts of all the departments and each department has to play an active role in it. All the departments should be at same pace with Industry department in effective organisation of the conclave.”

As per earlier announcement, the five-day long conclave will start November 30. The investor reach out efforts would be made more structured and effective with past experiences.

Around 16 broad thematic areas were identified for sectoral sessions. The proposed broad sectors included urban development, IT, apparel & textiles, downstreams, agro & food processing, tourism, travel trade, mining & minerals, metal production, chemical, petrochemical & plastics, infrastructure, healthcare, sports, Bhubaneswar as sports capital, port-based industries, logistics parks etc.

It was further decided to have ambassadors’ meet, skill fest, sector specific CEO roundtables, hackathons and academia-industry interface on sidelines of the conclave.