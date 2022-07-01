Bhubaneswar: After a two-year hiatus, we will all be able to enjoy the full beauty of the Rath Yatra in Puri.

To promote the Rath Yatra event around the world, Instagram launched an Instagram reel contest to express pleasure and happiness. In order to participate, people must create a Reel on Instagram using the hashtag #MoRathYatra and share their experience with “Mo Odisha” and “Mo Rath Yatra.”

Joyeeta Roy of Signature 24 Productions, the contest’s curator, stated, “To join in the contest, simply use the hashtag #MoRathYatra.” Share your Rath Yatra experience on Instagram and Facebook between June 30 and July 9.

The best reels have a chance to win some rare prizes. The winners will be announced July 12, 2022.