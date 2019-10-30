Bhubaneswar: Attending BJD’s Jana Samparka Padayatra in Bhubaneswar Central Assembly constituency here, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday urged the party workers to make ‘Odisha – Mo Paribar’ programme a success.

Naveen has recently launched ‘Odisha-Mo Paribar’ programme to work for welfare of the people. “In this programme we will help people in afforestation, blood donation, helping specially-abled children and assisting Odia people outside Odisha”, he stated.

Encouraging the BJD workers and leaders to follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi and Biju Patnaik, Naveen said everyone should come forward to help the needy and distressed.

“BJD believes in service and fights for the people of Odisha. Our philosophy is imbibed from the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and works of Biju Patnaik,” the CM said.

BJD vice-president Prasanna Acharya said, “BJD is organising padayatra since its inception. During Biju Patnaik’s regime, Janata Dal was holding such programmes. We are not an election oriented party; we meet people and do work for them throughout the year.”

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will participate in BJP’s Gandhi Sankalp Yatra at Bramhagiri in Puri district Thursday. The programme was launched October 2 to create awareness about hazards of single-use plastic, to follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi and population control, among other issues.