Mumbai: Much before Kamala Harris made history as the first woman and the first person of Asian descent to be elected Vice President of the United States of America, her outstanding rise to power was predicted by actress Mallika Sherawat.

Kamala Harris is of Indian origin and everyone is enjoying her rise to power, especially people in her native in India. Meanwhile, an old tweet of Murder actress Mallika Sherawat is going viral in which she had predicted that Kamala Harris would rise to power.

Kamala Harris is a known name in America. She has been active in politics for a long time. When Mallika Sherawat met her 11 years ago, she hoped that one day Kamala Harris would be the President of America. Now that Kamla Harris has been elected to the Vice President, social media users started re-tweeting this old tweet of Mallika.

In the tweet, Mallika wrote – “Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!”

Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule! — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) June 23, 2009

A number of memes are going viral on Mallika. One wrote a line of web series Sacred Games for Mallika Sherawat – ‘Kabhi Kabhi Lagta Apun Hi Bhagawan’. One user wrote that ‘Madam Ji, teach us what power this is.’

Mallika sherawat be like : pic.twitter.com/XvB4Meym8S — Nefeliii (@nefelibataa__) November 8, 2020

In the 2011 film Politics Of Love, Mallika Sherawat played the role of an Indian-American, Democratic campaign worker who fell for an Republican.

Kamala Harris, 56, is set to become the first woman, the first Black woman and the first woman of Indian heritage to become Vice President of the United States. This makes her the automatic frontrunner in the race for the 2024 or 2028 Democratic nomination for president.