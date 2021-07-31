Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Saturday announced further relaxations to Covid-induced partial lockdown which will remain in force from August 1 till September 1.

Briefing about the unlock process, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said since as many as 27 districts have been reporting far less number of daily positive cases, the state government has decided to allow further relaxation.

“Shopping malls and parks will reopen across the state. But the night curfew from 8:00pm to 6:00 am will be there in all the districts,” he informed adding that the weekend shutdown will still continue in Cuttack, Khurda and Puri district as Covid-19 situation is still grim in these districts.

About the reopening of religious institutions, he said the local administration will take a decision on this.

“Malls, cinema halls, restaurants and bars will reopen with 50 per cent capacity and with strict following Covid-19 guidelines such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. But in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed into these places,” informed the SRC.

“Similarly, opera shows can be organised but only with 50 per cent of the total audience capacity,” he informed.

However, restrictions will remain on organising religious, political and social events. Prior restrictions relating to marriage and funeral functions will also continue.

PNN