New Delhi: The Delhi Police have identified nine of the 12 foreign nationals who lost their lives in the Malviya Nagar fire incident.

Twenty-one people died in the tragic fire at the Hotel Flourish Stays in Malviya Nagar. Of these 21, nine were Indians while 12 were foreigners from countries such as Bangladesh, Liberia, Nigeria, and Mozambique.

The Delhi Police have sent a list of all foreign nationals to the Ministry of External Affairs to assist in the repatriation of their bodies to their home countries, according to the officials.

The identification of these foreign nationals was based on the passports found at the scene of the incident.

The police have completed DNA profiling for all the foreign nationals involved. This profiling was conducted after receiving permission from the embassies of their respective countries.

Officials further stated that post-mortem examinations on the bodies of all foreign nationals were performed with authorisation from their respective embassies.

The blaze affected the basement, ground floor, and the other 5 floors of the building, with heat and smoke damage, while an investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire erupted during the early morning hours and quickly spread through several levels of the multi-storey building.

Rescue teams managed to evacuate 47 people from the building, while 26 injured individuals continue to receive treatment at various hospitals across the city.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel building where the fatal fire broke out on Wednesday. Bajaj was taken into custody hours after authorities launched a search operation to trace him and his wife, against whom a Look Out Circular (LOC) had earlier been issued.

The arrest comes as investigators probe alleged safety violations, regulatory lapses, and possible negligence that may have contributed to the scale of the tragedy. Authorities are examining whether mandatory fire safety measures were in place and whether the property was operating in accordance with legal requirements.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has also assured strict action against those found responsible.

According to officials, action against those found guilty is expected within a week of the report’s submission.

Police have registered a case under provisions related to culpable homicide and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are focusing on allegations that serious negligence and violations of safety regulations may have played a role in the high casualty count.