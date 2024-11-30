Bhubaneswar: Odisha Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra Saturday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government is playing politics over the supply of potatoes and that the state government would not request West Bengal to restore the supply.

Due to restrictions imposed by the West Bengal government, potatoes-laden trucks have not been allowed to cross the border since Wednesday night. Many of these vehicles have also returned to their origin points, officials here said.

Speaking to media persons about the potato crisis, Patra said, “The West Bengal government is playing politics, for which, they restricted supply of potato to Odisha while sometimes they allow it. But, this time, we are not going to request them to supply potatoes to Odisha.”

However, if West Bengal sends potatoes on its own, Odisha will accept it, he said.

Patra said, “We are not going to have any talks with Mamata Banerjee government for potatoes. She has already stated in the media that her government will not send potatoes to Odisha so there is no point in talking to her.”

It is not proper to restrict the supply of vegetables or goods to any state because all states are under one country and everyone should live together, he said.

“West Bengal is also depending on other states for fish and other items. If desired, Odisha can also stop the goods vehicles at its border. But, we are not going to do so,” the minister said.

“We have made arrangements for the supply of adequate potatoes to consumers in the state. Potatoes have started arriving in the state from Uttar Pradesh. Besides, the potato can also be brought from Punjab,” the minister said.

The consumers will have to bear an additional burden of Rs 2 per kg for potatoes brought from UP, he said.

Patra said that the Odisha government has chalked out an action plan to make the state self-reliant in potato production in next two years.

Due to the restrictions imposed by West Bengal, the retail price of vegetable has increased in local markets in Odisha.

The traders said potatoes, which were selling at Rs 33 to Rs 35 per kg in the Odisha markets three days ago, are now being sold at Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg.

PTI