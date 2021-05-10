Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are at it again. Dhankar expressed concern Monday over the situation arising out of post-poll violence in West Bengal. He said he would soon be visiting the affected areas. Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand said ‘peace prevails in the state’. She affirmed that her government will act against anyone circulating fake videos over post-post violence.

Dhankhar, while talking to reporters, also said that people are being made to pay with their lives for exercising their franchise. “The situation that arose out of post-poll violence is worrisome. I will be visiting the violence-hit areas in the state,” Dhankar told reporters.

The governor further said that the state administration was yet to respond to his request for necessary arrangements. Those arrangements will be required prior to his visit to the affected areas.

“If your vote becomes a cause of your death or property destruction, if it leads to arson, then that signals the end of democracy,” Dhankar asserted.

Clashes were reported from several places in Bengal following the declaration of Assembly election results May 2. Banerjee recently said at least 16 people have lost their lives in post-poll violence.

Banerjee also asserted that strict measures have been taken to control the spread of Covid-19 in West Bengal. She also maintained that a total lockdown, if imposed, will hamper livelihood of people. She urged the central government to facilitate free- of-cost vaccination for all.

“We have taken strict measures, a total lockdown will hamper livelihood of people,” Banerjee said. She was addressing a press conference at the state secretariat following the first cabinet meeting of her newly-formed government.