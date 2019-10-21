Kolkata: Assuring former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah of standing by him during ‘difficult times’, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee extended Monday birthday wishes to the National Conference (NC) patron.

Mamata Banerjee urged Farooq Abdullah to stay positive and prayed for his good health.

“Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji. These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health @OmarAbdullah,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

The 82-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after the abrogation of Article 370. Abdullah shares a good rapport with Banerjee and had attended the ‘United India Rally’ held here January 19.

PTI