Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee Wednesday accused the BJP of disrupting her party’s protest march over the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur, alleging that the police had acted as an arm of the saffron party, instead of ensuring that the Calcutta High Court’s order permitting the rally was implemented.

Addressing a gathering at Hazra Crossing in south Kolkata after the culmination of the protest march, Banerjee alleged that BJP supporters obstructed the rally and assaulted Trinamool Congress workers at several places along the route.

The high court allowed our rally, but BJP goons stopped it. How can the police undermine the court’s order allowing the rally? BJP goons beat up our party workers. Is this democracy? she said.

Workers of the BJP and the TMC youth wing clashed during the rally, prompting police personnel to baton charge to control the situation.

The rally, which was organised by youth workers of the Mamata Banerjee-aligned TMC after securing a green signal from the Calcutta High Court and originated from Ballygunge Phari in southern Kolkata, was repeatedly obstructed by BJP workers who raised thief slogans and even tried to set up human barricades along the protest march route along the Hazra Road.

Claiming that the police had failed to discharge their duties impartially, Banerjee alleged that the force had become an arm of the BJP organisation.

The police cannot provide protection to common people and are being used to sabotage our programme, she claimed.

The Trinamool Congress chief also alleged that she was being kept under constant surveillance.

I am being kept under police watch as if I am under house arrest, Banerjee claimed.

In a sharp attack on the BJP, Banerjee alleged that those who looted donations for the Ram Temple are creating disturbance here in the name of Lord Ram.

The BJP did not immediately respond to Banerjee’s allegations.