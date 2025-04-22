Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday asserted that “outsiders” were responsible for the violence that erupted in parts of Murshidabad over the Waqf Act, and said she would visit the troubled areas in the first week of May to evaluate the situation.

Banerjee also said her government would “soon expose the conspirators” behind the riots that took place in two wards of Dhulian in the district.

“The violence was unfortunate. We do not want riots. Some outsiders orchestrated it, but we will expose them and their conspiracy,” she said at an administrative programme in Midnapore.

“I have promised the families of those killed in the violence to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each. We will also rebuild their houses under the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme… I will be going there in the first week of May and evaluate the situation,” Banerjee said.

Governor C V Ananda Bose had April 19 met family members of a man and his son, who were killed during violence over anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests in Murshidabad district, and assured them of all possible support.

At least three people, including a father and son, died and over 280 have been arrested in connection with the violence earlier this month.

PTI