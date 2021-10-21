Cuttack: The Mamita Meher murder case Thursday witnessed another development with a PIL being filed by a social organisation in the Orissa High Court. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by Bharatiya Bikash Parishad, seeking CBI investigation and Rs 50 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased school teacher.

A total nine parties including DGP Abhay and Bolangir SP have been made as respondents in the PIL.

In yet another development, Odisha State Commission for Women has served notices to Bolangir and Kalahandi district SPs, asking them to submit Mamita Meher murder case investigation report within 15 days.

Notably, Mamita Meher, a resident of Jharni village under Turekela block in Bolangir district worked as a teacher at Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district, went missing October 8.

Bolangir police arrested Govind Sahu, the prime accused in the case, October 19. During interrogation, Sahu confessed to have murdered the lady teacher.

A detailed investigation is underway to find out who assisted Sahu in the crime, it was learnt.

PNN