Baripada: The court of the additional sessions judge in Baripada convicted a man for the murder of his five-year-old son in 2020 and sentenced him to life imprisonment, Saturday.

Additional Sessions Judge Satya Narayan Patra also slapped a fine of Rs50,000 on the convict Chepa Dehury. In case of default, the victim has to undergo an additional six months imprisonment, ordered the judge.

According to the case diary, convict Chepa Dehury, 40, a native of Balidiha village under Kuliana police limits had been residing at his inlaws’ house at Beladunguri village of Jadunathpur panchayat under Badasahi police limits for some days.

Chepa returned to her inlaws’ house at 2am of October 23, 2020 and got furious when he could not find his son in the bedroom. After searching for his son, he found him sleeping with his maternal grandmother. Chepa lost his temper and took him away from his grandmother’s lap. In a fit of rage, he bludgeoned the minor to death with a stone. When he was trying to hide the body after committing the crime, villagers overpowered him and informed the police.

On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the body and initiated an investigation after sending the body to PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada for post-mortem. A forensic team was also pressed into action. Police arrested Chepa, registered a murder case (133/20) at Badasahi police station and produced him before a court.

The judge pronounced the verdict after hearing statements of 11 witnesses and going through the police investigation report, scientific team report and medical report, said Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das.

PNN