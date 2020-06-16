Bhadrak: A man clubbed his wife to death Monday night at Dozena Sahi of Jalamandua area under Dhamnagar police limits in Bhadrak district Monday night. He did so as the deceased failed to provide him with a mango when he asked for it. The deceased has been identified as Sasmita, wife of Kartik Jena.

Sources said that Kartik had returned home in an inebriated state Monday night, the second day of the Raja festival. He asked Sasmita to give him mango as dessert. Sasmita informed Kartik that the children had eaten all the mangoes and there was none left him. On hearing this, Kartik lost his cool. He picked up a bamboo stick and started beating her. Even when Sasmita collapsed in pain, the thrashing did not stop. By the time, he stopped Sasmita had died.

On being informed about the incident, Dhamnagar police reached the spot. They sent Sasmita’s body for post-mortem to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) here. They detained Kartik for further questioning.

In another incident, a man hacked his mother grievously injuring her after she refused to give him money. The fracas took place at Gopinathpur village of Gopinathpur panchayat under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar district.

The injured lady has been identified as Sujuni Bentkar (55). The identity of her son, who is on the run, is yet to be ascertained.

The man wanted money Monday night to celebrate the festival of Raja. However, when Sujuni refused, he picked up an axe and hit Sujuni on her head with the sharp side causing serious injury. A critically injured Sujuni was rescued by family members and rushed her to the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH). From there she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated.

Sadar police have lodged a case in this regard. They have also launched a manhunt to nab the absconding son.

