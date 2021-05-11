In a shocking incident, a young girl was asked for sexual favours by her neighbor after she sought help for oxygen cylinders for her father. Since being shared on Twitter, the tweet has gone viral with netizens demanding action against the man.

The tweet has evoked horror and outrage online, with many urging the user to register a police complaint at the earliest. Others suggested filing a complaint with the Resident Welfare Association of the colony in question or naming and shaming the individual.

Sharing the story, a Twitter user wrote, “My friend’s sister was asked by a neighbour in an elite colony to sleep with him for an oxygen cylinder that she desperately needed for her father.”

The girl further asked netizens what action could be taken against the offender.

My friend’s sister like my baby sister was asked by a neighbour in an elite colony to sleep with him for an oxygen cylinder that she desperately needed for her father; What action can be taken because the b* will obviously deny, no?#HumanityIsDead — Bhavreen Kandhari (@BhavreenMK) May 11, 2021

“The poor girl! And no, no action can be taken. Because not only will he deny it, this is something that plays out every day. Only difference is that the girl is from a privileged background,” remarked one user.

Worth mentioning, a Mumbai-based woman recently received pictures of dicks and horrific messages after she shared her phone number online to procure plasma for a COVID-19 positive family member.