Jeypore: In a tragic incident, a man died of a suspected heart attack shortly after learning about his mother’s death, leaving a neighbourhood in shock as two funeral biers were carried out of the same house Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as S. Sahibani (80), and her son, S. Ravi Kumar, residents of Parichha Sahi in Jeypore town.

According to family members, Sahibani had been bedridden for a long time after suffering a paralytic stroke.

Ravi, who was deeply devoted to his mother, took care of all her daily needs.

Tuesday, after completing her routine care, he went out to inspect his agricultural land. When he returned, he found his mother dead.

Unable to cope with the shock, Ravi collapsed a short while later and died of a heart attack, family members said.

Relatives said Ravi remained unmarried to care for his ailing mother.

His sister, S Sukanti, who also lives with them, is also unmarried due to mental health issues.

After the death of Sahibani’s husband, the household mostly survived on pension money and income from their land.

Local residents gathered at the house as the bodies of the mother and son were taken out one after the other for the last rites. The final rituals were performed with help from the neighbours.